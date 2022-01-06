First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in December

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

