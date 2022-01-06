Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.07845603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.82 or 0.99832651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.