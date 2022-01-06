Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent quarter.

POND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 115,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Angel Pond has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

