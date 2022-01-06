The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.23 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $32.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.59 billion to $32.57 billion. Kroger posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $137.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.81 on Monday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

