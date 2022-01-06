iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.95 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $240.49 million and $18.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

