Verasity Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $125.74 million and $34.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00101078 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

