Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASAN stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

