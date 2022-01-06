Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00217838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.00486725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

