Effect.AI Market Capitalization Hits $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00217838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.00486725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

