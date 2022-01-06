The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.48

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $24.10. The Weir Group shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 8,430 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.