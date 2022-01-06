ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.49. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,754,811 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.