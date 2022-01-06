WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.08

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$178.08 and traded as low as C$177.45. WSP Global shares last traded at C$180.64, with a volume of 167,233 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last three months.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

