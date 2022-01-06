Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.68

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.68 and traded as low as C$18.71. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

