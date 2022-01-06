Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Sells 7,416 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $70,520.76.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 778,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

