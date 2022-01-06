CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

