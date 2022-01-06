Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $69,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

