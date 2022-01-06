Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 239 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $23,672.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60.

On Monday, November 22nd, Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

