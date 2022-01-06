Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $598,620.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,426,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,524,953. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 6.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.