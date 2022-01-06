Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $2,468,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 608,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,784. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

