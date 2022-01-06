Christopher A. Wright Sells 11,827 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 1,807,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

