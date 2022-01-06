TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Treace Medical Concepts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,148.

TMCI stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.