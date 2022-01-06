48,737 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Separately, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,996,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

