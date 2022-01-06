good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 32,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 26,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGBF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

