Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.13

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.70. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 5,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

