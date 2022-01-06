Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Shares Up 0.7%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.18. 89,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 66,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBFY)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

