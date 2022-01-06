The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. The9 shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 257,570 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of The9 by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

