Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

EDR stock traded up 0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting 33.59. 1,375,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

