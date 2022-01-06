Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0129

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $836,134.96 and $274,784.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

