CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,584.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,745,907 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

