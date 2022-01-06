Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0129 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Omnitude has a market cap of $836,134.96 and $274,784.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

