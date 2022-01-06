mStable USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $457,666.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $457,666.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.56 or 0.99835712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00092339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00877007 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

