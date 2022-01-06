HoDooi (HOD) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

