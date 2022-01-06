mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $457,666.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $457,666.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.56 or 0.99835712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00092339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00877007 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.