-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 30,400,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,802,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.