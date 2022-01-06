DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 30,400,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,802,146. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

