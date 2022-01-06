Titan Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $430,498.82 and $17.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007588 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

