DinoSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,546.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $141,546.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 162,167,169 coins and its circulating supply is 72,493,441 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

