Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 294,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,275,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

NYSE:ENPC remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.