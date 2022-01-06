Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,389,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $22,089,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares during the period.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PAX stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $829.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.