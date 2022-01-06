Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

