TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.77.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.