TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 84,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Planning boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

IAC opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

