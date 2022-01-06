Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.