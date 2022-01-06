Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 8,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
