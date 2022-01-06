Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 8,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

