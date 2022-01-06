First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 29,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,694. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

