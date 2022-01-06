SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.56

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$9.36. SunOpta shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 129,022 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$915.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.