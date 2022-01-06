Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.91 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,188,166 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The stock has a market cap of £117.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

