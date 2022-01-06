Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.15.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.