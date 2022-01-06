Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

