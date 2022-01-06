SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.